Picture: African News Agency (ANA)

Port Elizabeth - East London police are searching for the boyfriend of a woman who was stabbed to death, to assist with the ongoing murder investigation. The body of Busisiwe Ngwandla, 37, was found with multiple stab wounds at her flat in Amalinda, East London in February, police spokesperson Captain Mluleki Mbi said.

Mbi said the woman's boyfriend, 50 year old Mpiriri Matika, could not be traced since Ngwandla's death on February 26 and urged anyone with information about his whereabouts to contact the police.

African News Agency/ANA

