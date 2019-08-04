File picture: SAPS Twitter

WILLOWVALE - Police in Willowvale have arrested an alleged rapist with the help of community members, Eastern Cape police said on Sunday. The community of Fort Malan village at Willowvale helped to chase and catch a 28-year-old man suspected of rape, Captain Jackson Manatha said.

It was alleged that a 27-year-old woman had paid a visit to her boyfriend at Mission locality, Fort Malan village, Willowvale about 4pm on Friday afternoon.

"She found her boyfriend drunk and fast asleep. The suspect came and raped the victim. He then ran away after the alleged rape. The victim raised the alarm and community members chased the suspect."

Police were contacted and "found the suspect with the community". The arrested man would appear in the Willowvale Magistrate’s Court on Monday on a rape charge, Manatha said.

