File picture: SAPS Twitter

WILLOWVALE - A rapid response by community members in Willowvale has led to two alleged rapists being apprehended and arrested soon after the crime was committed, Eastern Cape police said on Sunday. Eastern Cape police commissioner Lt-Gen Liziwe Ntshinga applauded members of the community who chased and caught the two men, aged 23 and 41, who were suspected of raping a 23-year-old woman, spokesman Captain Jackson Manatha said.

It was alleged that the victim was on her way to a shop at about 7.30pm on Thursday at Mgwebi locality, Mhlamhlane village, Willowvale.

"She came across a certain man who dragged her to the bushes. The suspect allegedly raped the 23-year-old woman in the bushes. Another man came and also raped the victim. The victim identified both suspects and alerted the community members. The two suspects were traced, chased, and caught by the community members. They were taken to Willowvale Police Station where they were charged with rape."

Both suspects would appear in the Willowvale Magistrate’s Court on Monday on charges of rape. Ntshinga had thanked the community for not taking the law into their own hands, "as the suspects were not assaulted", Manatha said.

African News Agency (ANA)