Eastern Cape ’cop killer’ arrested while receiving treatment at a Cape Town hospital

Cape Town - The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) said it has arrested a suspect allegedly linked to the murder of an Eastern Cape police officer. Provincial spokesperson for the Hawks, Captain Yolisa Mgolodela said the 24-year-old suspect was tracked and traced to a hospital in Cape Town by the Hawks’ East London-based team.

She said the suspect was being treated in hospital for gunshot wounds he sustained allegedly during a shoot-out on September 10. Mgolodela said the suspect has since been charged for the murder of Sergeant Oumlani Dastile, who was killed in front of a tavern in Zone 4, Zwelitsha on August 23. She said it is alleged that Sergeant Dastile was accosted by four unknown men while he was talking to his friends.

It was reported that two of the suspects allegedly drew their firearms and killed him. “The suspect is expec­ted to appear in the Zwelitsha Magistrat­e’s Court as soon as he is discharged fr­om hospital, where he is under police gua­rd. His alleged ac­complice, Kwanga Noj­aholo, 36, is still in custody and will reappear on Septe­mber 30, 2021,” Mgolodela said. On August 30, Nojaholo was denied bail in the Zwelitsha Magistrate’s Court.

He was arrested by the Hawks’ East London Serious Organised Crime Investigation team in conjunction with the Provincial Organised Crime team and the Zwelitsha detective team on August 27. According to Mgolodela, Nojaholo is alleged to have assisted the suspects with transportation, accommodation and the location of the deceased cop prior to his death. [email protected]