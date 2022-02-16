Eastern Cape cop killer convicted

Cape Town - An Eastern Cape man accused for the murder of a police captain in 2019 has been found guilty in the Gqeberha High Court. Asanda Kitsana, 30, faced charges of murdering a police officer and the illegal possession of a firearm.

He was subsequently convicted for the murder of Captain Mzikayise Kelemane on October 14, 2019. Captain Kelemane worked within the technical support division of Crime Intelligence in Gqeberha. He was last seen alive on October 13, 2019, when he went to drop his wife at her place of work.

When Kelemane did not return home, his wife reported him missing. According to the provincial spokesperson for the Directorate of Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks), Captain Yolisa Mgolodela, the body of Captain Kelemane was found in his vehicle and he had sustained a gunshot wound to the head. The vehicle, with a smashed passenger window, was found on a gravel road near Addo in the Eastern Cape, a day after his disappearance.

“On December 11, 2019 at ​ about 11.50am, Grahamstown Highway Patrol were doing a random stop and search operation,​ when they arrested Kitsana for illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition. “The firearm was sent to ballistics and was matched with the murder of Captain Kelemane,” Mgolodela said. She said Kitsana made his first court appearance on December 13, 2019, and he abandoned bail.

He was remanded in custody for the duration of the trial period. The matter has been postponed until February 18 for sentencing. [email protected]