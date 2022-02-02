Eastern Cape cop sentenced to 15 years for killing wife

PRETORIA: The high court in East London sentenced a former police officer to 15 years in prison for killing his wife. On Wednesday, former Constable Sakhiwo Sifama, 39, was convicted for the murder of his wife on April 26, 2018, said Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) spokesperson Grace Langa.

According to Langa, on April 26 in 2018, the couple were renting a flat in the suburb of Greenfields in East London, when the wife was murdered. Langa explained that on the fateful night, gunshots were heard by the landlord coming from the room that the couple were renting. The following day the landlord called police as she was afraid to open the door on her own.

Police found Sifama and his wife lying in a pool of blood. There was a firearm next to Sifama. “When the police kicked the door open, they found the wife dead with multiple gunshot wounds and Sifama was still alive with a gunshot wound on his forehead and exit (wound) at the top of the head. He was rushed to hospital where he was treated and recovered,” said Langa. Sifama was stationed at the East London Public Order Policing. He resigned after being summoned to appear for a departmental disciplinary hearing for the same case.