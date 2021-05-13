Eastern Cape cop who allegedly shot girlfriend to spend weekend behind bars

Johannesburg - The Eastern Cape police officer who allegedly shot his girlfriend and lied about the incident to police investigators, leading to his arrest by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate, will spend the coming weekend behind bars.

Constable Sinethemba Mceleni, 29, was arrested by IPID investigators this week after he allegedly shot and wounded his girlfriend during an argument last Friday. Mceleni opened a case of attempted murder, claiming to police investigators, that his girlfriend had been shot during a robbery attempt.

However, the girlfriend told police investigators that she had been in fact been shot by her police officer boyfriend during an argument. She spoke to police after gaining consciousness at a local hospital.

Providing an update on the matter, Ipid spokesperson Ndileka Cola said the suspect appeared at the Mount Fletcher Magistrate’s Court on Thursday where the matter was postponed until Monday, May 19, for a formal bail application.

Speaking about the incident after the police officer’s arrest on Wednesday, Cola said: “When the police visited the girlfriend in hospital, she informed them that she was shot by her boyfriend after they had an argument.

“As mandated by the Section 29 (1)a of the IPID Act, the police must immediately after becoming aware, notify the directorate of any matters that fall within the IPID mandate, as such this incident was brought to the attention of IPID on Monday 10 May 2021,” said Cola.

The police officer is facing attempted murder, defeating the ends of justice and perjury charges.

IOL