Eastern Cape cops arrest two more suspects for Constable Callan Andrews' murder

Police have arrested two more men in connection with the murder of Gelvandale police officer, Constable Callan Andrews. Directorate for Priority Crime (Hawks) spokesperson, Warrant Officer Ndiphiwe Mhlakuvana, said the suspects, both aged 27, were arrested and charged for murder and robbery.

Mhlakuvana said police initially made arrests on January 4, however, an 18-year-old was released as he could not be linked to the murder. A 17-year-old remains in custody. "Intensive investigation by the Hawks led to the arrest of the suspects at Gqeberha, and they are expected to make their first court appearance before Gelvandale Magistrate’s court on January 8, 2025. However, further details on the matter will not be divulged at the moment as the matter is still under investigation," he said. Andrews was killed after attended to a complaint in Voisen Road in Katanga.