PORT ELIZABETH - Zwelitsha police, in King William's Town in the Eastern Cape, have offered a reward of R50 000 for information which may lead to the arrest of suspects responsible for the murder of 29-year-old Luvo Desi.

Police spokesperson, Captain Siphokazi Mawisa, said Desi's body was found dumped on the side of the road near Rhayi Location on the morning of December 14 last year.





Its alleged that Desi was murdered elsewhere and then his body dumped on the roadside.





Mawisa said Desi had sustained a single bullet wound to the head.





She said at present there was no information regarding the identity of the suspect or suspects and the police are now offering a R50 000 reward for information that could lead to a breakthrough in the case.





Callers will remain anonymous should they wish and all information will be treated as strictly confidential.



