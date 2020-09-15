Eastern Cape couple bust with tik worth R24K

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town - The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) bust an alleged drug dealer and his girlfriend on Saturday in the Eastern Cape. According to a statement released on Tuesday by spokesperson Lwando Zenzile, the duo will be appearing in the King William’s Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday (today). The pair were arrested after members of the East London Hawks’ South African Narcotics Enforcement Bureau (SANEB) with the assistance of the King William’s Town K9 unit conducted an operation. During this operation, officials received information of drugs at a residence in Leopold Street in King William’s Town. Upon arrival at the residence, the officers conducted a search and found 20 plastic sheets containing 98g of tik (methamphetamine) with an estimated value of R24 500.

In an unrelated incident, Zenzile also stated that an Eastern Cape man would be back in court in November after appearing in the East London Magistrate’s Court on charges of fraud on Friday.

The 52-year-old man was arrested on Friday after an investigation by the Hawks’ Serious Commercial Crime and Investigation team.

The accused allegedly helped undeserving vehicle finance applications by facilitating and creating false payslips for applicants wanting to purchase vehicles.

Zenzile said it was further alleged that the supporting documents were submitted in East London and a vehicle worth more than R600 000 was approved and successfully purchased.

This after all documents were verified telephonically with the alleged employers of the applicant of the vehicle.

The accused has been remanded in custody until his next court hearing.

African News Agency/ANA