Eastern Cape Covid-19 cases surge past 50 000 mark

Cape Town – The Eastern Cape has recorded more than 50 000 Covid-19 cases, making it the province with the third highest number of infections after Gauteng and the Western Cape.

South Africa has 287 796 confirmed cases of Covid-19, with 138 241 recoveries and 4 172 deaths.

In a statement released by the National Health Department on Monday, it was confirmed that Gauteng has now become the epicentre of the novel coronavirus outbreak in the country, with 103 713 cases, surpassing the Western Cape. The Western Cape has recorded 79 344 cases and the Eastern Cape 52 058.

The Eastern Cape's tally accounts for 18.1% of the country's infections. It has also recorded 32 083 recoveries and 709 deaths.

According to DispatchLive, the Eastern Cape areas with the most Covid-19 cases include Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality, with 14 453 infections, and Buffalo City Metropolitan Municipality, with 12 359 cases.