Eastern Cape crash another wake up call, says IFP

Cape Town - The tragic Eastern Cape crash that killed 25 people, mostly pensioners, and a three-year-old toddler has highlighted road safety concerns, the IFP said in a statement on Tuesday as it expressed its condolences with the families of those who died.

“Road safety is once again in the spotlight and we urge the police and provincial traffic authorities to leave no stone unturned in their investigation of this crash and to hold those who are responsible to account," the statement said.

"Far too many lives are lost on our roads across the country, mainly due to driver negligence, poor quality of roads built, and drunk and reckless behaviour of motorists.”

On Monday, local men embarked on an eight hours rescue mission in a quiet village of Qolweni in Nxaxhu, outside Centane, to retrieve the bodies of the 25 people killed and the 72 injured in the bus accident.

The Herald newspaper reported that the bus was transporting passengers to Butterworth when it veered off the road down a ravine.