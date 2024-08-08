Eastern Cape Department of Education hands over state-of-the-art facility at Zwelihlangene Primary School

The Eastern Cape Department of Education has marked a significant milestone in its mission to enhance rural education by unveiling a state-of-the-art school facility at Zwelihlangene Primary School in Nkompolweni, Ntabankulu. The newly built school is a beacon of progress for the community, offering modern infrastructure and cutting-edge resources to hundreds of learners in the area.

The facility features six modern classrooms, a science laboratory, a library, a multimedia centre, a nutrition centre, playground facilities, and an administration block. Additionally, the school is equipped with ventilated improved pit latrines (VIPs), anti-climb high-security fencing, a borehole, and elevated water tanks, ensuring a safe and conducive learning environment. MEC for Education, Fundile Gade expressed pride in the department's accomplishment, emphasising its commitment to closing the educational infrastructure gap between urban and rural areas. “This school is a shining example of what can be achieved when government, communities, and stakeholders work together towards a common goal.

“We are proud to have delivered this state-of-the-art facility, which will undoubtedly enhance the learning experience for our learners,” said Gade. In addition to the new infrastructure, the department also donated 100 pairs of shoes to the learners, a gesture aimed at fostering dignity and confidence among the students. “We believe that every learner deserves to come to school with dignity and confidence. These shoes will go a long way in making a positive impact on their daily lives,” added Gade.

The handover ceremony was attended by local leaders, educators, and community members, all of whom shared in the excitement and gratitude for the new school. “We are thrilled to have this wonderful facility in our community,” said Andiswa Myeki, the school principal. “Our children deserve the best, and this school will provide them with the quality education they need to succeed.”