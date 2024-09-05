Eastern Cape Department of Health closes Kwazakhele clinic after crime warning

The Kwazakhele Clinic in Nelson Mandela Bay has been temporarily closed following concerns over possible criminal activity targeting the facility. The Eastern Cape Department of Health announced the decision after community members alerted healthcare workers about potential threats on Monday, September 2.

Patients who usually receive care at Kwazakhele Clinic have been redirected to nearby facilities, ensuring that primary healthcare services continue to be provided. The closure comes as a precautionary measure to protect both healthcare workers and patients from harm. In a media statement, the Eastern Cape Department of Health strongly condemned the targeting of healthcare facilities and expressed gratitude to the community for their vigilance.

"The department condemns the targeting of healthcare facilities and workers with the contempt it deserves. "We would also like to thank the community for alerting healthcare workers of the possible crime. This has saved the workers from potential harm and trauma," it said. The department is currently working with law enforcement agencies to assess the situation before reopening the clinic. Further updates will be provided as the assessment progresses.

Mkhululi Ndamase, spokesperson for the MEC of Health, Ntandokazi Capa, emphasised that the safety of healthcare workers is paramount. "Our healthcare workers are essential to the wellbeing of the community, and we will not tolerate any threats to their safety," Ndamase said. In the meantime, patients are encouraged to use nearby clinics for their healthcare needs until it is deemed safe for Kwazakhele Clinic to reopen.