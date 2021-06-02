Eastern Cape doctor sentenced for defrauding the Road Accident Fund out of R2.25m

Cape Town - A doctor from the Eastern Cape has been sentenced in the Gqeberha Specialised Commercial Crime Court on multiple charges of Road Accident Fund (RAF) fraud amounting to R2.25 million.

In a statement released on Wednesday, provincial spokesperson for the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) Captain Yolisa Mgolodela said Dr Tony Moodley, 64, was convicted in December last year and sentenced on Tuesday.

She said an investigation conducted by the Serious Commercial Crime Investigation team revealed that Moodley orchestrated RAF claims on June 17, 2007, for 83 patients he reportedly attended to, some of whom some were undeserving.

Mgolodela said the patients were said to be involved in a head-on collision that took place between two buses in Walmer in Gqeberha on June 16, 2007.

She said the claims were lodged with local attorneys, who claimed on behalf of the passengers from the RAF.

“Consequently, cash to the combined value of R2.25 million was paid out for all claimants. Moodley is said to have received kickbacks from the undeserving claimants,” Mgolodela said.

She said that, later, the RAF uncovered inconsistencies after looking at the order of events and reported the matter to the Hawks.

Moodley was arrested on July 2, 2015, and was released on warning the very same day.

Mgolodela said the court sentenced Moodley to 36 months of correctional supervision and he has been ordered to complete 576 hours of community service at the Livingstone Hospital.

In a separate incident last week, three people, including a 42-year-old, appeared at the Keiskammahoek Magistrate’s Court on charges of human trafficking.

The trio were remanded in custody and are expected back in court on June 7 for a formal bail application.

African News Agency (ANA)