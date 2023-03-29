Cape Town - The Eastern Cape Department of Education has suspended three teachers from the Alfred Nzo East District for alleged sexual misconduct. This comes after DispatchLive reported that one of the pupils shaved her head bald to make herself unattractive to one of the teachers who was making sexual advances at her.

It was reported that another pupil allegedly complained that one of the teachers grabbed her bottoms on school grounds and punished her for refusing to visit him at his home. On Monday, Eastern Cape Department of Education spokesperson, Mali Mtima, said that the teachers were suspended following a preliminary investigation. Mtima said that the teachers are from one school, however, their names cannot be mentioned to protect the identity of the pupils.

“Two of the teachers were served on March 24, 2023, while the third was served his letter of suspension on Monday morning because he was unavailable when the others received their letters,” said Mtima. “A psychosocial support team has been activated and started counselling and debriefing these learners last week as one of them left school and attempted suicide.” Mtima said that the provincial and district offices are monitoring the situation and providing necessary support to avert any loss of life due to this incident, and the department will carry on with the investigation.