Eastern Cape father and 11-year-old son shot and killed in home invasion by bogus cops in uniform

Cape Town - An Eastern Cape father and his 11-year-old son died due to injuries sustained after they were shot in a home invasion by robbers posing as police officials. Seventy-one-year-old Ben Plaatjies and his son, Ken, from Kirkwood were both shot in the abdomen on Saturday, March 26.

According to provincial police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu, the family were allegedly asleep in their home in Madikeni Township in Dunbrody when the homeowner heard a knock at the door at about 2.45am. “He opened the door after he was informed from a person outside that they were police officials. He was confronted by four males and a female who gun pointed him. “The man was handcuffed and it is unknown at this stage what was taken from the house.

“The owner sustained a gunshot wound to his abdomen. Detectives are still probing the circumstances relating to the 11-year-old's shooting. He also sustained a gunshot wound to his abdomen,” Naidu said. Both victims were rushed to the nearest medical facility for treatment, but unfortunately died from their injuries. “The father and son who were shot during a house robbery in Kirkwood during the early hours of Saturday morning, 26 March 2022, succumbed to their injuries at a hospital in Gqeberha on Sunday,” Naidu said.

“Police are now investigating two cases of murder and one of house robbery.” Police said the suspects fled in a white VW Polo which was later recovered at a house in Kwadwesi by members of the police’s K9 Unit. The vehicle was confiscated and impounded for further investigation.

“It is further alleged that the suspects were wearing police uniforms,” Naidu said. Police are urging anyone with information that could lead to the arrest of the suspects to come forward. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Captain Freddie Moss at SAPS Kirkwood on 082 319 9227 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111. All information will be treated with confidentiality and callers may remain anonymous.