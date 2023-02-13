Eastern Cape floods claim 3 lives, 1 person missing

Cape Town – Torrential rainfall in the Eastern Cape which has caused flooding in parts of the province has claimed three lives. According to the Chris Hani District Municipality, two missing people were found while another two people were still missing.

“Persisting rainfall in the Chris Hani District Municipality has claimed two lives and rescue teams are still in the area in search of more people that might have been swept away. “Disaster Management Teams, Emergency and the SAPS have confirmed that at least two bodies have been recovered following floods that wreaked havoc in the area this week,” it said at the weekend. Floods have wreaked havoc across the Eastern Cape. Picture: Supplied/Chris Hani District Municipality The municipality said the two missing people were reported to have been in Cofimvaba.

On Saturday, the body of an unidentified woman believed to be about 40 years old was found in Owen Street, near the Komani River. Provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Priscilla Naidu said reports indicated that the two missing people had drowned in the Qumanco River, in Cofimvaba, on Friday. She said the incident was reported on Saturday.

Floods have wreaked havoc across the Eastern Cape. Picture: Supplied/Chris Hani District Municipality “The body of the 58-year-old male was found, however, the second person is still missing. “The search for the missing person will continue. An inquest docket has been opened. “Police are appealing to anyone who may have lost loved ones in the flood to contact their nearest police station to establish whether the unidentified bodies could be their family members,” Naidu said.

The flooding has caused major damage to roads in the four local municipalities affected. According to the SABC, Chris Hani District Municipality spokesperson Bulelwa Ganyaza said they were trying to find the best solution to the challenges they were facing. Ganyaza said access to some facilities including schools and clinics had been affected by the floods.