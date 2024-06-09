Eastern Cape floods: Death toll rises to 10

A total of 10 people have been reported to have drowned or died in the recent floods in the Nelson Mandela Bay metro in the Eastern Cape, police said. According to Eastern Cape police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu on June 1, severe storms and heavy rains battered and caused extreme damages in many areas of the metro in particular Kwanobuhle, Kariega, Walmer, Blue Horizon Bay and Kamesh.

“In Kwanobuhle the four deceased persons were found. “Kamesh, Kabega Park, Chatty and Walmer reported one each with Kariega reporting two deaths. “Today (June 9) the body of the tenth victim, a female who was reported missing in Kariega, was recovered on Sunday afternoon on the Swartkops river bank in Cuyler Street.

“The victim went missing together with a friend when their car was washed away on June 1 in Kariega. The vehicle was also found submerged in water.” Naidu said inquest dockets are opened in all of the above drownings. “Searches for people who have not yet been accounted for, are continuing by the SAPS K9 Search and Rescue and Diving Units.”

On Friday, President Cyril Ramaphosa visited victims of flooding in the province. “Even though we know winter can be harsh, we are nonetheless saddened when we lose loved ones and face devastation on the scale we have seen in the Western Cape, Eastern Cape, and KwaZulu-Natal. “At this difficult time, national and provincial authorities, as well as civic organisations, are working tirelessly to assist the affected communities with much-needed, immediate psychosocial support and humanitarian relief,” said Ramaphosa.