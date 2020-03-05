Eastern Cape govt, Multichoice in bid to unlock sporting talent

The Eastern Cape government and Multichoice have signed a deal which will see sports - including rugby and soccer - being brought to the province.

The deal will also see the broadcaster supporting efforts in the film-making industry through skills development and producing area specific content for the community television sector in the Eastern Cape.

Multichoice said its efforts in the province were in full swing, with the Multichoice Diski Challenge, which takes place this weekend, SuperSport Let’s Play fields and the SuperSport Rugby Challenge (SRC), as the community TV station, BayTV.

Eastern Cape MEC for Sports, Recreation, Arts and Culture, Fezeka Bayeni, said the agreement demonstrated how the social compact President Cyril Ramaphosa has been talking about, could contribute meaningfully to society.

“The construction of a multi-purpose sports facility and the revitalisation of the film sector will contribute to our goal of taking the youth off the streets and improving the quality of their lives,” she said.

Under the agreement, the two entities would work together to stage sports events in the province and contribute to the creative industry through film, as well as infrastructure development.

Jabavu Heshu, the group executive for corporate affairs at MultiChoice, said they were committed to contributing to nurturing talent and growth in the province.

“Whether on the sports field, on stage or on screen, we are proud to contribute to the building of a strong talent pipeline that takes South Africa’s stories from our communities to the world,” he said.

MultiChoice said it was building a multi-purpose sports field in Lusikisiki as it looks to unearth sporting talent

Mdantsane’s Sisa Dukashe Stadium will this weekend play host to the MultiChoice Diski Challenge.