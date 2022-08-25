Eastern Cape Health to pay forensic pathology services workers overtime claims

Johannesburg - The Eastern Cape Department of Health has committed to paying overtime claims of forensic pathology services workers who have embarked on a wildcat strike, by September 7. The National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu) affiliated workers had stopped working overtime, demanding their claims be immediately paid, which resulted in a delay in collecting bodies in parts of the province.

Story continues below Advertisement

The strike was followed by a meeting between senior management and Nehawu leaders on Wednesday evening in an effort to ensure workers go back to working overtime. Eastern Cape Health department Provincial spokesperson Yonela Dekeda said, “The department received the thumbs up from the Department of Public Service and Administration (DPSA) to pay the overtime claims.” “The approval was sought because all overtime claims 30% above salaries have to be approved by the DPSA.”

Despite the decision by the department, Nehawu leaders stressed that no agreement would be reached until the union got a mandate from its members. Despite the date set for September 7, the acting head of department Msulwa Daca told union leaders that the matter is being treated with urgency. The department is also investigating the cause for the delay and will also set measures in place to prevent future delays in the payment of overtime.

Story continues below Advertisement

Another meeting has been called for Monday afternoon in hopes of fully resolving this matter so workers can return to work. “Until the matter has been resolved, the department will continue with its contingency measures that are in place to ensure services do not grind to a halt,” said Dekeda. IOL