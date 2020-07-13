Eastern Cape High Court Judge Patrick Jaji dies of Covid-19

Cape Town – The "untimely death" of Eastern Cape High Court Judge Patrick Jaji has shocked the judiciary.

After testing positive for Covid-19, he was admitted to a hospital, where he died on Sunday.

”The effects of the Covid-19 pandemic have now reached the doorsteps of the judiciary in a very real and saddening way. Judge Jali was a dedicated bastion of the Constitution and rule of law.

"His untimely death robs us of the opportunity to experience his future contribution to the judiciary,” Judge President of the Eastern Cape Division of the High Court Selby Mbenenge said in a statement.

The Chief Justice’s Office also sent its condolences to his family and friends, saying his loss will be deeply felt by his colleagues and the staff in the Eastern Cape Division of the High Court.