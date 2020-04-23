Eastern Cape House of Traditional Leaders chair suspended for violating Covid-19 regulations

Cape Town - The Eastern Cape House of Traditional leaders’ chairperson, Nkosi Mwelo Nonkonyana, has been placed on precautionary suspension for allegedly contravening Covid-19 regulations.

This was announced on Thursday by Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) MEC Xolile Nqatha, who said the suspension would remain enforced pending the outcome of the investigation on the allegations.

It is alleged that Nkosi Nonkonyana allegedly attended an overcrowded funeral in Mthatha which did not adhere to the Covid-19 lockdown regulations of having no more than 50 mourners at a funeral.

"The decision taken is in the interest of the chairperson himself, the Provincial House and the entire Eastern Cape government's efforts to flatten the curve against Covid-19,” Nqatha said.

He said he was of the view that it is important that as leadership “we speak with one voice and avoid contradictory statements as we battle the Covid-19 pandemic”.