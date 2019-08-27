Picture: nickfrom/Pixabay

Port Elizabeth - Eastern Cape Education MEC Fundile Gade passed on his condolences to the family of a 16-year-old Owam Bam who was stabbed to death at school in Qumbu. Department of Education spokesman, Mali Mtima, said the learner from Shawbury Secondary School, died after he was stabbed inside a classroom on Friday last week.

Mtima said that following the incident, authorities rushed the learner to a local health centre where he was declared dead on arrival.

Mtima said that school safety support had been activated to assist the school.

MEC Gade noted that this was the second death of a learner from the OR Tambo Inland District.

“A district team has been dispatched to the school and area to work with all stakeholders as part of mobilising them to help uproot crime, violence, faction fights and stop bringing of weapons to schools.”

African News Agency/ANA