Post Office. Photo: SUPPLIED



PORT ELIZABETH - Eastern Cape police have arrested a 26-year-old man following a robbery at the Maclear Post Office earlier this week.

Provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Sibongile Soci, said he was arrested on Wednesday at Peter Mokaba locailty.





After an intensive four hour search on Tuesday, a second suspect died in a shootout with police. The suspects had instructed everyone in the Post Office to lie down while they managed to get hold of the safe key.





They took an undisclosed amount of cash and emptied the tills before fleeing the scene in a Ford Ranger which belonged to one of the staff members.





Police managed to seize the bakkie used in the robbery as well as an R4 rifle. Soci said the suspect is believed to be a Post Office employee and was also believed to be related to the deceased.





He is expected to appear in court on Friday on a charge of business robbery.





African News Agency (ANA)