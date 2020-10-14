Eastern Cape man accused of being a serial rapist pleads not guilty to rape charges in PE court

CAPE TOWN - An Eastern Cape man accused of being a serial rapist has pleaded not guilty to all charges brought against him in the Port Elizabeth High Court. Thembinkosi Ngcolomba, 33, from Motherwell in the Nelson Mandela Bay metro, pleaded not guilty to all 28 charges brought against him, including 12 counts of rape, nine charges of trafficking for the purpose of sexual exploitation and seven counts of robbery with aggravating circumstances. According to DispatchLive, Ngcolomba allegedly raped multiple women over a period of two years from May 2016 to February 2018. He is alleged to have contacted a victim under the guise of a professional South African soccer player, the court heard on Tuesday. He is also alleged to have used a Facebook page named Umfula Wotahndo (River of Love) from which he acted as a matchmaker, the publication reported.

According to HeraldLive, Ngcolomba allegedly lured the women via the Facebook page to meet and then allegedly threatened his victims with a gun, screwdriver or knife before raping and robbing them.

The youngest victim was said to be 15 years old at the time of the alleged incident.

The publication reported that Ngcolomba lashed out at a journalist who attended the court proceedings last week and picked up and aimed a bottle containing hand sanitiser at a photographer.

In an outburst, he demanded that journalists be removed from the courtroom. However, his demands were shot down and he was told journalists were allowed within the courtroom to cover the case in which he is standing trial.

Presiding Judge Elna Revels told Ngcolomba she would not allow any “theatrics in her courtroom”, the publication reported.