File photo: African News Agency (ANA) Archives

CENTANE - Police in Centane have arrested a 28-year-old man for allegedly murdering a man of the same age during an argument, Eastern Cape police said on Sunday. It was alleged that both the suspect and the deceased were in a tavern in Centane town at about 3.30pm on Saturday afternoon, Captain Jackson Manatha said.

"The two had a quarrel and the suspect [allegedly] drew his knife and fatally stabbed the 28-year-old man. The deceased was stabbed on his upper body. Police were informed of the murder and they arrested the 28-year-old suspect."

The suspect would appear in the Centane Magistrate’s Court on Monday on a murder charge.

The identity of the deceased would be released once all his family members were officially informed about his murder, Manatha said.

