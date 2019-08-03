File photo: SAPS Twitter

BUTTERWORTH - Butterworth police have arrested a 27-year-old man for allegedly killing his girlfriend, also 27, Eastern Cape police said on Saturday. It was alleged that the girlfriend requested her brother to accompany her to the shack of her boyfriend, Captain Jackson Manatha said.

They went to the boyfriend's shack at the Skiet informal settlement in Butterworth at about 3.15pm on Friday afternoon.

"The two found the boyfriend with another girlfriend. The brother of the 27-year-old girlfriend allegedly attacked the [other] girlfriend who was already inside the shack. The boyfriend drew his knife and stabbed the 27-year-old girlfriend on her upper body. She was rushed to Butterworth Hospital where she passed away.

"Butterworth police acted swiftly and arrested the 27-year-old boyfriend and charged him with murder. The suspect will appear before the Butterworth Magistrate’s Court on Monday, 5 August 2019 on a murder charge," Manatha said.

African News Agency