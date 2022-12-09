Eastern Cape man caught selling abortion pills sentenced

Cape Town – An Eastern Cape man arrested after selling abortion pills to community members has been sentenced in the East London Magistrate’s Court. Julius Kintu, 36, was convicted on charges of contravening the Medicines and Related Substances Control Act.

He was found guilty on November 11. According to the provincial spokesperson for the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks), Captain Yolisa Mgolodela, Kintu was caught selling Cytotec pills to the public in East London. She said the investigation was led by the Hawks’ South African Narcotics Enforcement Bureau (Saneb)and Serious Organised Crime investigation team working with SAPS Crime Intelligence.

“An investigation was conducted on suspects peddling Cytotec tablets to members of the community in the East London area. Cytotec tablets are used by medical practitioners in order to induce an abortion. “Several purchases of the tablets were witnessed during the period between October 21, 2021, and November 11, 2021,” Mgolodela said. At the time of Kintu’s arrest, 120 Cytotec tablets were confiscated together with R3 250, in cash.

"Kintu was given a combined sentence of R8 000 bail or 21 months direct imprisonment," Mgolodela said.