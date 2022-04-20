Eastern Cape man fined for selling fake VW parts

Durban – A 41-year-old man from the Eastern Cape was ordered by a Gqebera court this week to pay a fine of R17 000 after he was found guilty of contravening the counterfeit goods and trademark acts. Himesh Parbhoo was found to be selling fake Volkswagen parts through a company, Greystone Trading, according to regional police spokesperson Captain Lloyd Ramovha.

Story continues below Advertisment

After allegations were taken to the police by Spoor and Fisher Attorneys in Cape Town, the company representing VW, a Hawks investigation found that Parbhoo was selling VW accessories at Autosport, in Govan Mbeki Avenue, North End, in Gqebera from December 2021 to February this year. On December 6 last year, the Hawks purchased four Volkswagen alloy wheels from Autosport as a part of its investigation into the allegations. A screenshot of Google maps showing the Autosports Shop on Govan Mbeki Avenue in Eastern Cape. The four wheels were analysed as counterfeits and on February 17, 2022, Autosport was raided in a search and seizure operation.

“Wheels, centre cap hubs, over 80 VW badges and stickers all bearing VW badges were confiscated. The value of the seized items was estimated at just under R90 000. “As a result of the Investigation, Himesh Parbhoo was served with court summons on March 10, 2022, to face over 360 counts. His first court appearance was on April 13,” Ramovha said. Parbhoo paid a R17 000 fine on Tuesday after a plea bargain.

Story continues below Advertisment

IOL contacted the Auto Sport shop on Wednesday for a comment but Parbhoo was not available. Ramovha said Greystone Trading had been reported to the Companies and Intellectual Property Commission (CIPC) and could face a lawsuit from VW. However, according to a representative of Spoor and Fisher Attorneys, the matter has already been dealt with.

Story continues below Advertisment

The attorney told IOL the matter “was settled” outside court. IOL