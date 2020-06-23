Eastern Cape man held for alleged murder of ex-lover

A suspect, an ex-lover of the victim, has been arrested for the murder of a 38-year-old woman whose body was found at Mdeni location in Butterworth, Eastern Cape, on Sunday.

"An off-duty detective from the same locality heard about this murder and managed to trace, apprehend and interview a male suspect who was also an ex-lover of the victim," an Eastern Cape police spokesperson said.

The suspect was expected to appear at the Butterworth Magistrate's Court this week on a charge of murder.

Last week, an East London taxi driver was arrested after his ex-girlfriend was stabbed to death.

The body of Lindelwa Peni was found in a bushy area near Chicken Farm, Reeston, in East London. Tthe 43-year-old single mother of two went missing last Wednesday night after leaving her home accompanied by her ex-boyfriend.