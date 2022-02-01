Eastern Cape man held in connection with girlfriend’s murder, another on the run in Mpumalanga

Rustenburg – A 30-year-old man was arrested in connection with the murder of his 22-year-old girlfriend in Kwadwesi, Eastern Cape police said on Tuesday. Spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said it was alleged that Siyamthanda Tiyiwe, 22, was with her boyfriend and other friends in Ginwala Street, where they were drinking together on Monday when she was murdered.

"Ms Tiyiwe and her boyfriend had an argument whereby she allegedly attacked him with an empty bottle. He retaliated and thereafter severely assaulted her. While waiting for the ambulance, Ms Tiyiwe passed away due to the nature of injuries," van Rensburg said. She said the boyfriend was tracked down at a nearby tavern and arrested. He was expected to appear in the New Brighton Magistrate's Court on Wednesday, facing a charge of murder. Meanwhile in Mpumalanga police were looking for a man in connection with a murder that occurred outside a pub in Standerton Saturday evening.

"According to the information it is reported that an argument started at around 20h20 between a man and his girlfriend at a pub. The two are said to have then went outside whereby the man who was armed apparently shot the woman," said spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala. "It is further said that another man, believed to be the brother of the woman tried to intervene after noticing the shooting but he too was shot by the suspect on the lower body. The suspect then fled the scene on foot, leaving behind his vehicle at the scene." He said the brother reportedly drove the woman to seek medical assistance but unfortunately she died of her injuries upon arrival at hospital. The brother was treated for his injuries at the same hospital and later discharged.