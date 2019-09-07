Picture: @takeshi2/Unsplash

BUTTERWORTH - Msobomvu police at Butterworth have arrested a 24-year-old man for allegedly murdering a 22-year-old man, Eastern Cape police said on Saturday. "It is alleged that both men quarrelled over a girlfriend they shared," Captain Jackson Manatha said.

The 22-year-old man was fatally stabbed in his upper body at about 4.25am on Saturday at Khayelitsha squatter camp, Bika township, Butterworth.

"The deceased suffered upper body knife injuries. The 24-year-old suspect has been detained and will appear before the Butterworth Magistrate’s Court on Monday, 9 September 2019 on a murder charge. The identity of the deceased will be withheld until all family members are officially informed of his murder," Manatha said.

Meanwhile, in Limpopo, the acting commissioner Major General Samuel Manala condemned the killing of an 11-year-old girl at Ga-Marishane village in the Nebo policing area at Groblersdal, police said on Saturday.

Thandi Mampane apparently left home to go to school on Thursday and never returned home, Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said.

"The missing person incident was reported to the police and a search operation ensued until her lifeless body was found in the bushes outside this village [on Friday]. The cause of death on this young girl is not clear at this stage, but the ongoing police investigations will tell.

"The suspicion and allegations that the deceased might have been raped before she was killed will be confirmed by the post-mortem examination still to be conducted."

Police requested one Bheka Rapolai to report to the Nebo Police Station or to the nearest police station "to assist with investigations in this matter".

"Members of the community who are still perpetrating these type of heinous acts targeting young children are going to be dealt with mercilessly and without compromise," Manala said.

Anyone with information that could lead to the arrest of the suspects involved in the murder should contact Detective Warrant Officer Ernest Mogawane at 082-348-7949 or 013-264-0005, or the crime stop number 086-00-10111 or the nearest police station.