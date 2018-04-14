April 15 - Alert Willowvale police patrolling the rural areas have arrested a 27-year-old man for being in possession of an illegal firearm and ammunition. Photo: SAPS

KING WILLIAM’S TOWN - Alert Willowvale police patrolling the rural areas have arrested a 27-year-old man for being in possession of an illegal firearm and ammunition, Eastern Cape police said on Sunday.

The suspect was arrested at about 10pm on Saturday night at Phaphasini location, Mboya village, Willowvale, Captain Jackson Manatha said.

"The suspect acted strangely when he saw a police van. He was stopped and searched. Police found the firearm and ammunition in his possession." He did not have licenses for the firearm and ammunition, and had been charged with possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

The firearm would be would be sent for ballistic testing to establish whether it had been used in the commission of crime in the Willowvale area.

The 27-year-old suspect would appear in the Willowvale Magistrate's Court on Monday on charges of possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition, Manatha said.

African News Agency/ANA