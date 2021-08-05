Eastern Cape mom arrested for murder after allegedly shooting her son

Cape Town - An Eastern Cape woman is expected to appear in the Mdantsane magistrate’s court soon on charges including murder as well as the possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition over the death of her son. The 45-year-old allegedly shot her son at their home in the Slovo Park informal settlement in Mdantsane on Wednesday afternoon, provincial police spokesperson Captain Nkosikho Mzuku said in a statement.

This reportedly happened while the deceased 24-year-old man was having an argument with his sister who accused him of stealing her cell phone. According to reports, he assaulted his sibling with a wheel spanner during the confrontation, prompting the mother to retrieve her boyfriend’s firearm and shoot her son. Police are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident, Mzuku said. In a separate incident, police arrested two suspects at a local taxi rank in Makhanda on Wednesday after finding them in possession of a suspected stolen water pump. Officers in civilian clothing noticed the suspicious movements of the two men and kept track of them.