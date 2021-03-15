Eastern Cape pensioner in court after SAPS sniffs out drug den

Cape Town - A 65-year-old man appeared in the Port Elizabeth magistrate’s court on Monday on charges of dealing in drugs and the possession of suspected stolen property. A statement released by provincial police spokeswoman Colonel Priscilla Naidu said a joint operation on Saturday by the South African Police Service’s (SAPS) Walmer Crime Prevention Unit, the K9 dog unit and the Lorraine neighbourhood watch at a suspected drug den yielded drugs including methamphetamine, mandrax, cannabis and a substantial amount of cash. The team also confiscated two generators, a bicycle, a weed eater and tools. “A 65-year-old male was arrested and detained. The suspect is expected to appear in the Port Elizabeth magistrate’s court on (Monday) on charges of dealing in drugs and possession of suspected stolen property,” Naidu said.

Police in Gqeberha (Port Elizabeth) managed to removed a substantial amount of drugs and prescription pills from the street during a weekend operation. Photo: SAPS

Elsewhere, the Kwazakela Visible Police task team executed a search warrant at a residence on Asijiki Street in Veeplaas and arrested a 35-year-old man after finding mandrax, cocaine, methamphetamine, cannabis as well as cash in the house.

“Apart from the seizure of the drugs, police also confiscated a Canon EOS 600 D camera. The estimated value of the drugs is about R20 000 (US$1,343),” Naidu said.

The arrested man appeared in the New Brighton magistrate’s court on Monday on charges of dealing in drugs and possessing suspected stolen property.

Naidu said in another incident on the same day, the SAPS’ Anti-Gang Unit recovered and confiscated 577 schedule 5 prescription drugs including purata, stilpain and brazepam at an address in Baakenskop Circle in Booysens Park.

No arrests were made but Naidu said a docket had been opened for further investigation.

African News Agency (ANA)