Eastern Cape police activate action plan after 12 prisoners escape custody

Cape Town - Eastern Cape Acting Provincial Police Commissioner Major-General Zithulele Dladla has initiated a 72-hour activation plan after 12 prisoners escaped from police custody on Thursday. The prisoners escaped from the Mount Frere police station holding cells during the early morning hours.

Provincial police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said according to information on hand, it is alleged that at about 2am, while officers were conducting their routine hourly cell visits, they discovered a hole in the wall. She said 12 prisoners are believed to have escaped through the hole. Upon further investigation it was established that the perimeter fence near the cell block was also cut.

“Police are warning the community that these prisoners are dangerous and should not be approached, instead police must be contacted,” Naidu said. The names of escaped suspects are: Luthando Mangaliso (rape); Sikhona Manyambela Ntabankulu (aggravated robbery); Funisile Nodada Ntabankulu (aggravated robbery); Ntokozo Diko Ntabankulu (aggravated robbery); Mandla Mcukana (aggravated robbery); Bandile Banzi Blaai (aggravated robbery), Aphelele Aros (robbery), Nkosikhona Ngcopheni (theft), Ayanda Madzikane (aggravated robbery), Luphumzo Sodladls (residential robbery), and Mbonowenkosi Boto and Spelele Ngqetho (aggravated robbery).

The Provincial Organised Crime Investigation team is investigating a case of escaping from lawful custody. Dladla has warned members of the public not harbour the criminals as they will be committing an offence and it found they can face charges of aiding and abetting. “We appeal to the communities to keep an alert eye out for these criminals who are dangerous and to work closely with us to ensure their speedy arrests,” he said.