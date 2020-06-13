Eastern Cape police hunting suspects who kidnapped woman

Mthatha detectives are searching for two unknown gunmen who kidnapped a 51-year-old woman at Tsitsa Bridge near the N2 in the Oliver Tambo District Municipality.

It is alleged that the victim and her 22-year-old son had been travelling from Mabaleni locality Tina Falls to Qumbu at 10am on Thursday when their vehicle was blocked by a silver Polo, with the registration number ND4735, Eastern Cape police said in a statement.

The two occupants pretended to be asking something from her and then pointed a firearm at her, demanding money.

It is further alleged that one of the suspects fired a shot towards the victim and grabbed her handbag with personal belongings, and dragged her to their vehicle.

Anyone with information that can assist the investigation can contact Lieutenant-Colonel Nceba Mshiyo on 071 475 2292. Information can also be shared on SAPS Crime Stop on 08600 10 111 or at any nearest police station.