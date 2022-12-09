Eastern Cape police identify body found tied up and bagged in bush

Cape Town – Police in the Eastern Cape have identified the body of a man found tied up and placed in a bag that was dumped in bush in Shauderville. Last week, police sought help from the public after the unidentified body was found near Grundling Street on Saturday morning.

According to the provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Priscilla Naidu, at about 9am a bush dweller was rummaging in the bushes next to a school looking for scrap when he noticed a big, cream bag lying behind the tree against the wall. “He opened the bag and found a body of a male who was already in a state of decomposition. The deceased person had a belt around the neck, hands tied behind his back with another belt, and his feet bound with sellotape. The bag was also tied up. “He immediately alerted the community before running away. The deceased is an adult male and he was wearing a white T-shirt and blue denims. He is of big build.

“A case of murder is under investigation. The post-mortem will determine the exact cause of death,” Naidu said at the time. This week, Naidu confirmed that the identity of the victim had been revealed. She said the family of Siyabulela Zonqo, 35, became suspicious when he did not return home on November 29.

Naidu said it is alleged that Zonqo and a friend left their home in Veeplaas to look for jobs. At about 3pm on the same day, they visited a tavern in Korsten. “At about 6pm, his friend went looking for him to go home and he was nowhere to be found.

“Circumstances surrounding his disappearance and murder is under investigation,” Naidu said. Police have appealed to anyone who might have noticed Zonqo leaving the tavern or who have information that can assist with their investigation to come forward. Contact Gelvandale SAPS Detective Sergeant Landiswa Sokanyile at 073 448 5539 or Crime Stop at 08600 10111, or go to the nearest police station.