Port Elizabeth - Police at Kwanobuhle in the Uitenhage Cluster of the Eastern Cape have launched a manhunt following the fatal shooting of three men, aged between 30 and 36, at a house in Tiya Street.

Police spokesperson, Captain Gerda Swart, said the incident took place shortly before 7.30pm on Monday night.





Swart said it was alleged that a group of men were grinding open a safe at a house when an argument broke out between them which police believe led to the fatal shooting.





Three men were shot and killed at the scene and two others were wounded.





The suspects fled the scene in a vehicle. Swart said police were trying to track down the owner of the recovered safe. Police are investigating three counts of murder and two of attempted murder.





Anyone who may be able to assist with information is asked to contact Kwanobuhle SAPS.





African News Agency (ANA)