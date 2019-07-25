Picture: Somchai Kongkamsri/Pexels

PORT ELIZABETH - Port Elizabeth police in the Eastern Cape are on a manhunt for five suspects after they allegedly held up a man at gunpoint and robbed him of his vehicle and household items. Police spokesperson, Sergeant Majola Nkohli said it was alleged that five armed men accosted a man who was about to lock a gate of his house in Msimpofu Street, KwaNobuhle in Uitenhage on Wednesday night.

Nkohli said the 27-year-old man was held at gunpoint and forced back into his house.

The suspects ransacked his house and stole a plasma television, three cellphones, a laptop and an amplifier, before fleeing with the man's vehicle. No one was injured during the incident.

Police are appealing to anyone with information that could lead to the arrest of the suspects to contact the Crime Stop line on 08600 10111.

African News Agency (ANA)