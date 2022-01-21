Eastern Cape police launch manhunt for suspects who shot and robbed cop

CAPE TOWN – Police in the Eastern Cape have launched a 72-hour activation plan after one of their own was shot and robbed. Sergeant Lungisile Rasmani, 46, was shot in Walmer in the Nelson Mandela Bay District on Wednesday evening.

According to the national police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Robert Netshiunda, Sergeant Rasmani had just knocked off duty and was opening the gate to his residence when he was allegedly accosted by three unknown suspects. One of the suspects allegedly shot him in the back and the suspects are alleged to have robbed him of his service pistol and a cellphone. “Sergeant Rasmani, who is attached to Humewood Port of Entry was rushed to hospital where he is reported to be in a critical condition.

“Cases of attempted murder and robbery with a firearm have been opened for investigation,” Netshiunda said. The national police commissioner of the South African Police Service (SAPS) General Khehla Sitole has ordered an immediate mobilisation of the 72-hour activation plan in search of the suspects behind the shooting. Police have urged anyone with information about the whereabouts of the suspects to contact the nearest police station or contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111.