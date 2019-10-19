Criminal elements are targeting police officers for their guns. Ayanda Ndamane African News Agency (ANA)

DUTYWA - Police officers in Dutywa and Msobomvu are investigating cases of culpable homicide following two fatal road accidents, Eastern Cape police said on Saturday. In Dutywa, two vehicles collided head-on, Captain Jackson Manatha said.

The accident occurred at about 5.45pm on Friday near Goodhope village, Dutywa, along the R408. An unknown man died on the scene and three other people were injured and transported to Butterworth Hospital.

The cause of the accident was not yet known, but Dutywa police were investigating. Dutywa police had appealled "to any family that is looking for its male relative to contact them" at 047-498-1333, he said.

In a separate incident, police in Msobomvu were investigating cases of culpable homicide and failing to stop after an accident.