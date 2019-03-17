File photo: AP Photo/Paul White.

KING WILLIAM’S TOWN - Butterworth police stock theft unit officers have recovered 40 stolen sheep kraaled at an unoccupied homestead at Goodhope village, Dutywa, Eastern Cape police said on Sunday. The sheep were recovered on Sunday. A total of 41 sheep were stolen at Emamfeneni locality, Ngxakaxha village, Dutywa last week, Captain Jackson Manatha said.

The recovered stolen sheep have been positively identified by their owner who praised the Butterworth stock theft unit for a sterling job.

No one was arrested, as the homestead where the sheep were found was deserted.

Police investigations were under way to apprehend the stock thief or thieves, Manatha said.



