Eastern Cape police seek assistance in tracing Good Friday rapist of 16-year-old girl

Cape Town – Police in the Eastern Cape are seeking public assistance in tracking and tracing a suspect who allegedly raped a girl on Good Friday. According to provincial police spokesperson, Brigadier Tembinkosi Kinana the police’s Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit is investigating the crime and seeks assistance.

Kinana said the victim, 16, was found on the side of the road near the forest at about 3pm on Friday in the Cabazana Locality in Mount Ayliff. “According to the information, the girl was on her way home when she was dragged to a nearby forest by an unknown male suspect, where she was raped and stabbed by the suspect. “She was helped by a passer-by who called family members and the ambulance and was transported to a nearby hospital where she received medical attention,” Kinana said.

Police said at the moment there is no information on how to identify the suspect, however, their investigation is ongoing. A case of rape and assault with intent to do grievous bodily harmed has been registered. Provincial Police Commissioner, Lieutenant General Nomthetheleli Mene was shocked at the brutality of the crime and has ordered a team of highly trained investigators to trace and find the perpetrator.

Police are urging anyone who may be able to assist with its investigation that would lead to a positive identification to please contact the investigating officer, Detective Warrant Officer Thembalani Jackson Mgoqi at 072 731 2498. Alternatively, residents are urged to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111. [email protected]

