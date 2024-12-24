Eastern Cape Premier pleads with motorists to drive safely as festive death toll hits 90

Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane has pleaded with motorists to exercise extreme caution as the province experiences a rise in road fatalities this festive season. The current death toll on Eastern Cape roads is approaching 90.

Mabuyane emphasised that the alarming increase in road accidents is a devastating trend that claims the lives of many people and that it is the collective responsibility of everyone to act swiftly. “We are witnessing a devastating trend that is claiming the lives of our loved ones, and it is our collective responsibility to act swiftly to prevent further loss of life. I urge all road users to be extremely cautious and vigilant on the roads, as well as adhere to traffic laws to prevent more deaths,” he said. Mabuyane condemned the senseless loss of life on the roads.

“I am deeply disturbed and saddened by the alarming rise in road accident fatalities in our province. The lives lost are not just statistics, but people who leave behind grieving families. It is our shared responsibility to ensure that we do everything in our power to prevent such tragedies from occurring,” he said. Mabuyane said the reckless disregard of human life will not be tolerated and stated law enforcement agencies will work tirelessly to ensure those responsible for the road accidents will be held accountable. Motorists are urged to drive defensively, avoid distractions while driving, and be courteous and respectful to other road users.