NGCOBO - Eastern Cape Premier Phumolo Masualle on Thursday received a hostile reception from protesters who gathered for a second day running to march against alleged corruption within the Engcobo Local Municipality.

Residents are calling for Mayor Lizeka Bongo-Tyali to be removed and for the metro to be put under administration.

They claim that corruption, nepotism and the flouting of procurement processes are rife in the municipality.

Protesters were unhappy with Masualle taking the stage with the MEC for cooperative governance, Fikile Xasa, and called for him to leave, chanting “Xasa Must Fall”.

Residents accuse Xasa of being part of the problem and said that he has ignored them in the past.

Addressing Ngcobo residents following a meeting with leaders of civic organisations, Masualle said the complaints that were being raised could have been resolved if leaders in the municipality had listened.

“We are very disappointed that we are here because some people don't listen when issues are raised," said Masualle.

He said the first phase of intervention had begun but there were due processes government still needed to follow for full intervention.

But angry residents shouted and called for overall intervention immediately.

Masualle said: "We need to follow due processes and that requires certain amount of time to address these issues. We are going to meet your leaders again in the next seven days and give the report back on some of these issues.”

African News Agency/ANA