Port Elizabeth - Two prisoners are still on the run after making an escape out of a police vehicle which was travelling towards the N2 on-ramp from the R62 from Kareedouw towards Humansdorp, Eastern Cape police said. Police spokesperson, Captain Gerda Swart, said the prisoners who escaped on Tuesday were still on the run and no arrests had been made.

Police were transporting the prisoners from Joubertina to St Albans prison when the incident occurred.

Swart said 22-year-old Jason Witbooi was an awaiting trial prisoner and charged with the murder of farmer. Witbooi is accused of attacking and killing a retired cattle farmer, Norman Ludwig, 69, in October last year at his Valleisig farm.

Witbooi escaped along with a fellow prisoner, 27-year-old Bonginkosi Mgaqi, who is facing a charge of culpable homicide. A task team is working to track the men down.

African News Agency/ANA