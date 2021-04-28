Eastern Cape store manager jailed for stealing R2.3 million

Cape Town - The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) has secured the conviction of a former Eastern Cape store manager who was sentenced to 15 years’ direct imprisonment.

According to the provincial Hawks spokesperson Captain Yolisa Mgolodela, Vuyokazi Veronica Kati, 37, was sentenced in the Mthatha Regional Court on Monday.

Kati was convicted of theft worth R2.3 million.

According to Mgolodela, Kati was a manager at a stationery company in the Mthatha area between the period of February 2013 and July 2019.

Kati was responsible for collecting cash from the cashiers in the store before the close of business day with the sole purpose of recording and depositing the money into the business account of the store.

Mgolodela said that in the process of Kati recording the money, she would record incorrect figures and deposit the money generated by the company on a daily basis. She would then keep the surplus for self-enrichment at the expense of her company.

Mgolodela said the actions of Kati resulted in the company being prejudiced with cash to the value of R2.3 million.

“The matter was reported to Mthatha’s Serious Commercial Crime Investigation team for probing, which culminated in her arrest on November 15, 2019.

“She got released on warning the very same day. After a series of court appearances, Kati was slammed with direct imprisonment without an option of a fine,” Mgolodela said.

Provincial head of the Hawks, Major-General Mboiki Obed Ngwenya, commended the investigating team for their success.

African News Agency (ANA)