Eastern Cape woman charged with murder of boyfriend's 9-year-old daughter

Police said that on Monday around 9am, the woman fetched the child from her house in Extension 28 in Bethelsdorp to take her for a haircut.

Pretoria - Eastern Cape police on Tuesday arrested a 25-year-old woman from Bethelsdorp for allegedly killing her boyfriend’s 9-year-old daughter.

Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the woman, together with the deceased, who was identified as Quinisha Sebrand, then hiked to Maitlands beach.

“It is further alleged that the child swam at the beach and at some time in the afternoon, she was strangled and left on the beach,” Naidu said.

Naidu explained that at about 21:00, the suspect went to the satellite police station in Sea View to report the incident.